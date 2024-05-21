Luxury Retailers Hope For Boost in London, Milan as Shoppers Avoid Paris Olympics

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
After a decade of turnaround attempts, the British trenchcoat maker’s efforts to thrive as a top luxury player continue to falter. The brand needs more accessible prices and marketing — and quick.
The designer joins BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed to discuss the ups and downs of his career in fashion and why his new label Donde Esteban is the most authentic manifestation of his creativity.
The management shakeup was announced as the Cartier owner reported mixed sales results including an unexpected turnaround in the US.
CEO Daniel Lalonde hopes to stand out from competitors in the luxury design segment by spotlighting the group’s most recognisable brands.