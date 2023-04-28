LVMH Billionaire Bernard Arnault Says He’s Confident About US Economy, At Star-Studded Tiffany Event

The Business of Fashion
This week, Burberry’s chairman took the UK prime minister to task over his decision to eliminate tax-free shopping for tourists, calling Britain the ‘least attractive shopping destination in Europe.’
An expansive new exhibition, on the 100th anniversary of his birthday, sees notable names from Cindy Crawford to Spike Lee pick their favourite images.
Designers Luke and Lucie Meier have softened the fast-growing brand’s signature rigour with a newfound dreaminess that is all about them, writes Tim Blanks.
Please join us on Tuesday, May 2 at 17:00 BST / 12:00 EDT for the latest BoF Masterclass, when BoF Insights’ associate director of research & analysis Rawan Maki and senior research lead Benjamin Schneider are joined by Fflur Roberts, head of global luxury goods research at Euromonitor International, and TBD, reveal key findings from the newly launched report, The Lifestyle Era: Luxury’s Opportunity in Home and Hospitality, on the $4.3 trillion global sector.