default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

LVMH Billionaire Bernard Arnault Says He’s Confident About US Economy, At Star-Studded Tiffany Event

Bernard Arnault attends as Tiffany & Co. Celebrates the reopening of NYC Flagship store, The Landmark on April 27, 2023 in New York City.
Bernard Arnault attends the reopening of the Tiffany & Co. NYC Flagship store, The Landmark in New York City. (Getty Images)
By

French billionaire Bernard Arnault said he’s upbeat about the outlook for the US economy, even as economists debate the likelihood of a recession.

Asked on the sidelines of the Tiffany flagship store reopening party in New York whether he was concerned about a potential recession in the US this year, the LVMH chairman expressed optimism.

“The opinions are quite split between economists,” Arnault, the world’s wealthiest person, told reporters. “Some say yes, some say no. Personally I’m quite confident.”

Earlier this month, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE said its US business was experiencing a slowdown. Revenue in that market rose 8 percent on an organic basis in the first quarter, compared to double-digit growth rates for all other regions.

Thursday’s party guest list included a mix of Wall Street heavy weights such as Steve Schwarzman from Blackstone, Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black, fashion designer Marc Jacobs, musician now-turned Louis Vuitton menswear designer Pharrell Williams but also New York Mayor Eric Adams, actresses Blake Lively and Gal Gadot as well as celebrity model Hailey Bieber. Musician Katy Perry performed a few songs.

Arnault also said that there was room to grow for LVMH, which recently became the 10th most valuable company in the world.

“Now we have to rise globally,” he said. “We can still improve a bit. Always improve.”

Arnault, 74, was joined at the event by his wife Helene Mercier as well as his four sons, Antoine, Alexandre, Frederic and Jean. His five children all work at LVMH.

The luxury goods maker bought Tiffany in 2021.

By Angelina Rascouet

Learn more:

How Vulnerable Is LVMH?

This week, shares soared after luxury’s biggest player reported another quarter of better-than-expected results. But protesters flooding Paris’ tony shopping streets penetrated LVMH’s headquarters — sounding the alarm for luxury’s political climate.


In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Why Tax-Free Shopping Matters

This week, Burberry’s chairman took the UK prime minister to task over his decision to eliminate tax-free shopping for tourists, calling Britain the ‘least attractive shopping destination in Europe.’

Jil Sander and the Power of Love

Designers Luke and Lucie Meier have softened the fast-growing brand’s signature rigour with a newfound dreaminess that is all about them, writes Tim Blanks.

BoF LIVE | The Lifestyle Era: Luxury’s Opportunity in Home and Hospitality

Please join us on Tuesday, May 2 at 17:00 BST / 12:00 EDT for the latest BoF Masterclass, when BoF Insights’ associate director of research & analysis Rawan Maki and senior research lead Benjamin Schneider are joined by Fflur Roberts, head of global luxury goods research at Euromonitor International, and TBD, reveal key findings from the newly launched report, The Lifestyle Era: Luxury’s Opportunity in Home and Hospitality, on the $4.3 trillion global sector.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty - Global Forum
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty - Global Forum