Celine Cancels Menswear Show in Paris as Riots Continue

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The schedule has started to reflect a clientele increasingly centred in Asia, the Middle East and other regions beyond the traditional core of Europe and North America.
The cult fashion label said the UK’s tax and customs authority issued a “winding-up petition,” which would allow courts to shutter the company for failing to settle its outstanding tax obligations.
Two years after the shuttering of Ralph & Russo, creative director Tamara Ralph is returning to the world of couture, with the debut of a new label under her own name.
A lavish new monograph from artist François Berthoud is a spectacular reminder of what we’ve been missing, writes Tim Blanks.