LVMH, Kering Slide Again as Cracks Appear in Luxury’s Bull Case

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The production company, which was caught up in Balenciaga’s recent controversy, has won acclaim for its work on luxury campaigns over the last two decades. Now, it joins a growing portfolio of PR and creative agencies including Purple and King & Partners.
A blistering rally in luxury goods stocks this year powered by international demand, particularly from China, has taken a hit, wiping out more than $30 billion from the sector on Tuesday.
Big-spending Gen-Zs will propel China to the position of the world’s top buyer by 2025 — usurping both the US and Europe, according to PwC.
The LVMH brand is recording ‘more than double digit’ growth, generated by ‘natural upselling requested by clients,’ said chief executive Jean-Christophe Babin in an exclusive interview with BoF.