LVMH Sales Lifted by Strong Chinese Rebound in First Quarter

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The pre-game arena entrance is now a big business as more basketball players craft their personal brands, with the likes of Burberry, Thom Browne and Marni angling to dress athletes.
The luxury conglomerate’s first-quarter results will offer crucial insights into China’s recovery, the health of the US luxury market and more. That, plus what else to watch for in the week ahead.
Ermenegildo Zegna Group is currently seeing double-digit growth in stores after hitting €1.5 billion in sales last year. With a slowdown expected for luxury brands, chairman Gildo Zegna tells BoF the recently rebranded menswear giant is well-positioned to outperform.
Amid a fast-shifting luxury e-commerce landscape, it appears the stakes have only risen for all the players involved in the deal — adding a new layer of urgency that things go off without a hitch.