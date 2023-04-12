default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

LVMH Sales Lifted by Strong Chinese Rebound in First Quarter

The figures for LVMH offered the first snapshot of the scale of the Chinese rebound after lockdowns in the country dented sales at the end of 2022.
LVMH is cracking down on counterfeits. Shutterstock.
LVMH sales lifted by strong Chinese rebound in first quarter. (Shutterstock)
By

French group LVMH reported a 17 percent rise in first-quarter sales, lifted by a return to strong business in China, which is serving as a relay of growth just as shoppers in the United States begin to ease off a months-long, post-pandemic splurge.

Sales at the world’s largest luxury company, which owns Louis Vuitton and Dior fashion houses as well as Hennessy cognac and US jeweller Tiffany, came to €21.04 billion ($23.10 billion) for the three months ending in March.

The 17 percent growth on an organic basis, which strips out the effect of currency fluctuations and acquisitions, was more than double analyst expectations for 8 percent growth, according to a Visible Alpha consensus.

The figures for LVMH, a bellwether for the high-end industry that has proven resilient to rising inflation and market turmoil, offered the first snapshot of the scale of the Chinese rebound after lockdowns in the country dented sales at the end of 2022.

They will also help placate investor concerns about a slowdown in the US market, where strong demand that boosted European fashion houses last year is showing signs of waning, particularly among younger, lower-spending shoppers.

Learn more:

LVMH Chairman Remains ‘Quite Confident’ Despite Slowing Growth

The world’s biggest luxury conglomerate is counting on China’s reopening to boost sales after quarterly growth slowed to a single-digit rate for the first time since 2020.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

LVMH’s Guide to the Global Economy

The luxury conglomerate’s first-quarter results will offer crucial insights into China’s recovery, the health of the US luxury market and more. That, plus what else to watch for in the week ahead.

Zegna Group Reports €65M Profit Amid ‘Quiet Luxury’ Boom

Ermenegildo Zegna Group is currently seeing double-digit growth in stores after hitting €1.5 billion in sales last year. With a slowdown expected for luxury brands, chairman Gildo Zegna tells BoF the recently rebranded menswear giant is well-positioned to outperform.

What’s Next for the Farfetch x YNAP Deal?

Amid a fast-shifting luxury e-commerce landscape, it appears the stakes have only risen for all the players involved in the deal — adding a new layer of urgency that things go off without a hitch.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns