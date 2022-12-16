default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

LVMH to Build New Workshop Making Louis Vuitton Bags in Italy

LVMH says tourist shopping shifted some US sales to Europe
LVMH says tourist shopping shifted some US sales to Europe (Getty Images)
By

LVMH, the world’s largest luxury goods group, plans a new factory in Italy producing Louis Vuitton bags and other leather accessories, the Tuscany region said on Friday.

The workshop will be the largest in Italy entirely dedicated to making these products for Louis Vuitton, said the region, which signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LVMH.

It will be located in the small town of Sieci and will be the third making Louis Vuitton goods in the Tuscany region.

The MoU has a duration of three years and envisages that the total number of staff employed by LVMH in the region will rise to 450, from 270 at present.

By Gavin Jones

