LVMH’s Market Value Exceeds $500 Billion, a First in Europe

At an executive briefing during Milan Design Week for the launch of the latest BoF Insights report, Design Holding’s CEO Daniel Lalonde, La Double J founder JJ Martin and Isabelle Dubern-Mallevays, co-founder of the Invisible Collection, discuss the growing opportunities in the home design and hospitality space for fashion and beauty brands.
After sales hit €2.5 billion last year, the French heritage label known for its crocodile-logoed polos is looking to its new ‘Lacoste Arena’ retail concept to help power its next chapter of growth.
The Salone del Mobile design fair has become such an important platform for fashion brands that, this week, Bottega Veneta closed its flagship on Milan’s Via Montenapoleone and transformed it into an art installation.
A global shopping splurge on luxury goods and beauty products is making some of the world’s richest people even richer.