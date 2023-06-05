default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Maison Margiela Names Gaetano Sciuto CEO, Stefano Rosso Chairman

Gaetano Sciuto (L) and Stefano-Rossi (R)
Gaetano Sciuto (L) and Stefano-Rossi (R) (Maison Margiela)
By

Sciuto will take up the chief executive role at the OTB-owned label next month, succeeding Gianfranco Gianangeli, who “decided to move to a different field,” the company said in a statement. Last month, Stefano Rosso succeeded OTB Group chairman Renzo Rosso as Maison Margiela chairman, the company said.

Sciuto joins Maison Margiela from Giorgio Armani, where he served as CEO of the company’s US division. Prior to that, he worked at LVMH-owned Fendi.

”Stefano’s new role and Gaetano’s arrival will be decisive in boosting the potential of the brand and steering it into the next stage of its expansion,” Renzo Rosso said in a statement.

Both Sciuto and Stefano Rosso will report to OTB Group CEO Ubaldo Minelli.

OTB does not report performance for individual brands, but previously disclosed that Maison Margiela grew 25 percent to over €400 million in 2021.

Learn more:

The Future of Maison Margiela

Can the revered label owned by Renzo Rosso’s OTB build a sustainable business?

