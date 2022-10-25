Martine Rose to Be Pitti Uomo’s Next Guest Designer

The British-Jamaican designer, known for her blend of streetwear and suiting, will present her namesake label’s Autumn/Winter 2023 collection at a special event during the next edition of the Florentine trade fair, which will run Jan. 10 to 13, 2023.

Last year, the cult brand was acquired by London-based showroom-turned-brand accelerator Tomorrow. The designer has since been tipped as a contender to replace the late Virgil Abloh as men’s artistic director at Louis Vuitton.

