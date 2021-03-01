Another MatchesFashion CEO Exits: What Went Wrong?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Kamali, a former design director at Saint Laurent, had previously been tapped to lead a parallel studio at Chloé as the brand prepared for Gabriela Hearst’s exit.
Twenty years ago, people laughed at him in his shrunken grey suit. Now he’s showing haute couture in Paris, publishing a weighty monograph on his career, and chairing the CFDA. Who’s laughing now?
With his first Louis Vuitton men’s show behind him, BoF 500 cover star Pharrell Williams shares his long-term vision for the future of Louis Vuitton, and luxury itself, with BoF’s Imran Amed.
In response to heightened consumer desire for jewels that sparkle, small fine jewellery brands are finding success leaning into higher price points and more bespoke services catering to high-spending clientele.