Moncler Genius to Relaunch With London Showcase in 2023

The luxury outerwear brand’s “Genius” program — which has seen the brand roll out as many as eight capsule collections per year since 2018 alongside guest collaborators like Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli, Crag Green and Simone Rocha — is returning after a pause in 2022. Moncler will host a live showcase on Feb. 20, 2023 in London during fashion week. Collaborators are yet to be announced.

In May, Moncler chairman and chief executive Remo Ruffini told BoF the brand would put a focus on Gen-Z consumers, and tap collaborators outside of fashion when it relaunched Genius.

