default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Moncler Genius to Relaunch With London Showcase in 2023

First quarter sales at Italian fashion group Moncler jumped by 60 percent.
Moncler is relaunching its Genius program. (Shutterstock)
By

The luxury outerwear brand’s “Genius” program — which has seen the brand roll out as many as eight capsule collections per year since 2018 alongside guest collaborators like Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli, Crag Green and Simone Rocha — is returning after a pause in 2022. Moncler will host a live showcase on Feb. 20, 2023 in London during fashion week. Collaborators are yet to be announced.

In May, Moncler chairman and chief executive Remo Ruffini told BoF the brand would put a focus on Gen-Z consumers, and tap collaborators outside of fashion when it relaunched Genius.

Learn more:

Remo Ruffini’s Plan for Moncler and Stone Island

Ahead of its first investor day in four years, the Italian outerwear giant’s chairman and CEO lays out a strategy for the future of Moncler Genius, Stone Island, M&A and more.

In This Article
Topics

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
State of Fashion 2023
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
State of Fashion 2023