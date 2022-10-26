default-output-block.skip-main
Moncler Sales Up 12% in Q3 Driven by Europe, Recovery in China

First quarter sales at Italian fashion group Moncler jumped by 60 percent.
Moncler sales were up 12 percent in Q3. (Shutterstock)
By

Sales at Italian luxury group Moncler rose 12 percent at constant exchange rates in the third quarter, driven by a strong growth in Europe and improvement in China as COVID-19 curbs eased.

The group, known for its warm puffer jackets said on Wednesday it faced the northern hemisphere winter season “with confidence” after revenue exceeded 1.5 billion euros ($1.51 billion) in the nine months to September.

Demand for luxury goods has so far proved resilient against inflationary pressures and a potential recession, with US shoppers taking advantage of the dollar’s strength in Europe and the key Chinese market bouncing back from COVID-19 restrictions.

Moncler’s revenue in the third quarter reached 638.3 million euros, slightly topping a company-provided analysts’ consensus forecast of 637 million euros.

The eponymous brand generated 528.2 million euros in sales, up 13 percent and above a consensus of 521 million euros, while revenue at the smaller label Stone Island, acquired in 2020, rose 8 percent to 110 million euros versus analyst estimates of 116 million euros.

