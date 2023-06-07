default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Prada, Zegna Acquire Minority Stake in Knitwear Firm Fedeli

Prada Cahier leather belt bag | Source: Shutterstock
Prada and Ermenegildo Zegna have acquired a minority stake in Luigi Fedeli e Figlio. (Shutterstock)
By

Prada and Ermenegildo Zegna on Tuesday said they have acquired a minority stake in Luigi Fedeli e Figlio, highlighting the importance of high-quality knitwear in the luxury segment.

The luxury fashion groups will each acquire a 15 percent stake in knitwear company Fedeli, while Luigi Fedeli, the current chief executive, will retain a majority ownership of 70 percent and continue serving in his current role.

Other details about the transaction were not disclosed.

Italy, renowned for its rich heritage of intricate craftsmanship, is home to numerous small manufacturers that dominate the global production of luxury clothing and leather goods.

Fedeli, established in 1934 in Monza, Italy, has remained under the stewardship of the Fedeli family for three generations. The brand has gained acclaim for its knitwear and premium yarns.

“This agreement ... represents a strategic investment to preserve the know-how and tradition of Italian excellence in fine yarn,” Patrizio Bertelli, Prada Group chairman, said in a statement.

Gildo Zegna, the top boss of Zegna, and Bertelli will be appointed to the board of Fedeli, the companies said in a joint statement.

By Akriti Sharma; Editor Mark Porter

Learn more:

Inside Prada’s Best Year in Business

The Milanese group, which also owns Miu Miu and Church’s, leveraged a partnership between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons to generate record sales. A Thursday presentation gave investors a first peek at Prada’s future plans under new leadership.


