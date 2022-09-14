default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Reed Krakoff Joins John Hardy, Named Strategic Advisor to L Catterton

An image of Reed Krakoff
Reed Krakoff is named creative chairman at John Hardy and strategic advisor to L Catterton. (Shutterstock)
By

The former Tiffany executive has joined the artisan jewellery brand as its creative chairman, a newly created role that will see him become a minority equity stakeholder in the business. Krakoff will also act as strategic advisor to the company’s majority shareholder, LVMH-backed fund L Catterton.

Krakoff most recently served as chief artistic director at Tiffany & Co., exiting the business following the completion of the American jeweller’s $15.8 billion acquisition by LVMH last January. Prior to his stint at Tiffany, he served as president and executive creative director of Coach, where he oversaw a reboot of the accessible-luxury label and grew it into a $5 billion accessories behemoth.

In his new role at John Hardy, Krakoff is tasked with spearheading the artistic direction of the business and accelerating the growth of the brand.

Learn more:

The Logic Behind Tiffany’s Leadership Shakeup

As new owner LVMH ushers out members of the old guard, Louis Vuitton’s Anthony Ledru has been named CEO, while Rimowa head Alexandre Arnault will run product and communications.

