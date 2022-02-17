Report: France Has Closed Its Fiscal Fraud Investigation Against Kering

Kering has resolved a dispute with French tax authorities regarding its use of a Swiss logistics centre to reduce taxes at its Saint Laurent and Balenciaga brands, paying “at least” 210 million euros to settle the case, according to French investigations website Mediapart.

An investigation of Kering by the Parquet National Financier (PNF), France’s special prosecutor for financial crimes, has also been closed and will not be pursued, Mediapart reported. The investigation, which was opened in late 2020, had reportedly been looking into claims of “dissimulating aggravated fiscal fraud,” according to the report.

The investigations have lingered over Kering’s French brands since the group paid €1.25 billion euros ($1.42 million) to the Italian government to settle taxes for its flagship brand Gucci in 2019.

Kering spokespeople declined to comment on either investigation except to dismiss the report as “old news.”

