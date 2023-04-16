default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Report: Michael Burke Frontrunner to Head LVMH Fashion Group

The former Louis Vuttion chief would take over from Sidney Toledano, who would become an adviser to LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, according to a report by Miss Tweed.
Louis Vuitton CEO, Mickael Burke gives a speech during the inauguration of the Louis Vuitton workshop named "L'Abbaye" on February 22, 2022 in Vendome, central France.
Michael Burke, the former chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, has emerged as a frontrunner to become chairman and CEO of the LVMH Fashion Group (Getty Images)
Michael Burke, the former chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, has emerged as a frontrunner to become chairman and CEO of the LVMH Fashion Group, the online fashion publication Miss Tweed reported, citing people close to the French luxury giant.

LVMH Fashion Group includes brands such as Celine, Kenzo and Loewe. Burke would take over from Sidney Toledano, who would become an adviser to LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and continue to manage a few of the group’s brands, including Moynat, according to Miss Tweed’s report on Sunday.

LVMH declined to comment and Burke didn’t immediately respond to a request sent via LinkedIn.

Earlier this year, Delphine Arnault took over as CEO of Christian Dior Couture from Pietro Beccari, who was promoted to run Louis Vuitton — LVMH’s biggest brand. Meanwhile, Burke, a member of the LVMH executive committee, took on a role as strategic adviser to Arnault.

Louis Vuitton, Dior Get New CEOs in LVMH Shakeup

Pietro Beccari will succeed Michael Burke leading LVMH flagship Louis Vuitton, while Delphine Arnault will become Dior’s new CEO as part of the luxury conglomerate’s biggest executive reshuffle in years.

The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns