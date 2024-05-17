Richemont Names Van Cleef’s Nicolas Bos New Group CEO

The Business of Fashion
Vhernier is small but Richemont has a history of turning small brands into success stories
Sales rose 8 percent year-on-year for the three months ending December 2023 to €5.6 billion, beating analyst expectations.
The Swiss luxury conglomerate reports quarterly results this week, as the failed deal to offload its struggling e-commerce unit to Farfetch looms large. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming days.
CEO Daniel Lalonde hopes to stand out from competitors in the luxury design segment by spotlighting the group’s most recognisable brands.
Former Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke is stepping back from overseeing LVMH’s sprawling Fashion Group just four months after he was named the unit’s chief executive, BoF has learned.
Mytheresa on Wednesday reported another quarter of standout growth in an otherwise dreary luxury e-commerce sector amid reports that the German e-tailer is considering going private and acquiring Net-a-Porter.
The brand isn’t the only one struggling in a cooling luxury market, but the weak numbers increase pressure on CEO Jonathan Akeroyd to deliver Burberry’s long-awaited turnaround.