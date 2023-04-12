default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Richemont’s Dunhill Names Simon Holloway as Creative Director

A portrait of Simon Holloway, Dunhill's new creative director.
Simon Holloway is Dunhill's new creative director. (Dunhill)
By

Holloway joins the British menswear house from James Purdey & Sons, which is also in the Richemont portfolio. He succeeds Mark Weston, who left the brand earlier this year.

Holloway “will be instrumental as we evolve and expand our house’s iconic codes in the context of today’s client,” Laurent Malecaze, who joined the brand as CEO in January last year, said in a statement.

Learn more:

Richemont’s Dunhill Dilemma

The Richemont-owned British heritage label has been struggling to boost business performance for years. Can a former Burberry management and creative duo turn things around?

