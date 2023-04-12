Richemont’s Dunhill Names Simon Holloway as Creative Director

Holloway joins the British menswear house from James Purdey & Sons, which is also in the Richemont portfolio. He succeeds Mark Weston, who left the brand earlier this year.

Holloway “will be instrumental as we evolve and expand our house’s iconic codes in the context of today’s client,” Laurent Malecaze, who joined the brand as CEO in January last year, said in a statement.

