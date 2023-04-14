default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Robert Triefus Is Leaving Gucci

Robert Triefus, Chief Executive, Gucci Vault and Metaverse Ventures and Senior Executive Vice President, Corporate and Brand Strategy, Gucci, on stage at The BoF Professional Summit.
Robert Triefus, chief executive of Gucci Vault and Metaverse Ventures and senior executive vice president of corporate and brand strategy, to exit Gucci at the end of April.
By

Triefus helped define Gucci’s brand strategy and recently began overseeing its web3 and gaming efforts.

The executive spent 15 years at the brand, holding different roles of increasing responsibility. Last September, he became chief executive of Gucci’s Vault and Metaverse Ventures, adding the duties to his role as senior vice president, corporate and brand strategy.

The company has been among the most active in luxury establishing its presence in spaces such as gaming and NFTs. Speaking on stage at the BoF Professional Summit in March, Triefus talked about web3 as a means of building community, encouraging customer loyalty and ultimately generating revenue. The company recently announced a multi-year partnership with Yuga Labs, creator of the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

Gucci confirmed that Triefus’ tenure will come to an end on April 30 as he departs to “pursue another career opportunity.” WWD first reported the news.

”Throughout his years at Gucci, Robert has played an instrumental role in ensuring that the brand has been recognized for its leadership in its approach to brand and client engagement, and more recently to new business initiatives, by capitalizing on Gucci’s unique DNA and values while always embracing change and innovation along the way,” the company said in a statement.

Learn more:

The BoF Podcast | Robert Triefus on Leading Gucci Into the Metaverse

At The BoF Professional Summit: An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech, the seasoned luxury executive explained why Gucci believes in the long-term potential of fashion and web3.

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved.

