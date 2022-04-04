default-output-block.skip-main
Robin Givhan to Write Virgil Abloh Book

The Pulitzer Prize-winning critic will use the late designer’s life story to illuminate how Black American culture has influenced everything from sports to music to fashion.
Virgil Abloh
Virgil Abloh (Karim Sadli)
Over the course of her career, Washington Post senior critic-at-large Robin Givhan has become one of the US’ leading cultural voices, and the only one to centre fashion and its role as a tool for communication in her commentary. Now, Givhan will apply her unique vantage point to a book about late designer Virgil Abloh.

“Make it Ours,” to be published by Crown, a subsidiary of Penguin Random House, will cover “how Black American culture, driven by hip-hop, street style and sports, collided with the grand old bastions of high luxury to democratise fashion, create a new global vernacular for state and transform the way each of us constructs our identity through what we wear,” using Abloh’s rise a framing device, according to a blurb in the trade publication Publisher’s Marketplace. (The endlessly influential Off-White™ founder and Louis Vuitton men’s creative director passed away in November 2021 after a battle with cancer.)

Givhan’s previous book, “The Battle of Versailles,” tracked the rise of American ready-to-wear in the 1970s, and how the move away from couture upended the industry.

The Plan for Off-White After Virgil Abloh

Executives at New Guards Group and LVMH reveal exclusively to BoF the ‘endless’ pipeline Abloh left behind and their plans to harness his legacy to build a multi-billion-dollar brand.

