Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Roksanda Sells to The Brand Group

Founder Roksanda Ilinčić, who will stay on as creative director, had filed a notice of intent to appoint an administrator before finding a white knight in TBG.
Roksanda Autumn/Winter 2024
Roksanda Ilinčić will stay on as creative director of her namesake brand following the acquisition. (Spotlight/Launchmetrics.com )
By

London-based luxury womenswear designer Roksanda Ilinčić has sold her namesake label to The Brand Group, the company said Wednesday.

Citing “recent volatile market conditions,” Roksanda said it had filed a notice of intent to appoint an administrator, before finding a white knight in TBG, which describes itself as a brand management, licensing and distribution business based in Hong Kong and London. Ilinčić will remain at the brand as creative director.

Serbian-born Ilinčić founded Roksanda in 2006 and went on to become a fixture of the London Fashion Week schedule. After taking on minority investment in 2014, the brand opened a 2,500-square-foot boutique, designed by British architect David Adjaye, on London’s Mount Street. Known for its elegance and bold uses of colour, the brand attracted a following amongst the art crowd and has dressed the likes of Michelle Obama, Anne Hathaway and Lady Gaga.

“The Brand Group joins us as a valued partner at a time when Roksanda had been exploring new ways of operating in the existing luxury climate,” the brand said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roksanda’s rescue comes amid a turbulent time for London’s independent luxury brands, who have been hit hard by the implosion of MatchesFashion.

Learn more:

How Matches’ Collapse Could Impact Independent Fashion

The luxury retailer’s closure has far-reaching knock-on effects for independent brands. Unpaid bills for inventory have pushed some labels into dire financial straits, while confidence in other stockists like Farfetch-backed Browns has sunk to a nadir.

About the author
Daniel-Yaw Miller
Daniel-Yaw Miller

Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Mytheresa Doesn’t Rule Out Going Private as Sales Grow

As the Munich-based luxury e-tailer saw another quarter of high-flying sales and profit growth, its chief executive says speculations of the company going private are “not totally unreasonable” — but remains mum on widely reported M&A prospects.

Burberry Sales Fell 12 Percent in Early 2024

The brand isn’t the only one struggling in a cooling luxury market, but the weak numbers increase pressure on CEO Jonathan Akeroyd to deliver Burberry’s long-awaited turnaround.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024