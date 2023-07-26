Report: Rolex, Patek Philippe Prices To Keep Falling Amid High Inventories

The Business of Fashion
Group revenue for the first half rose 17 percent year-on-year to €42.2 billion. But a fall in US sales in the second quarter could signal the sector’s post-pandemic explosive growth spurt is beginning to temper.
The Louis Vuitton owner and its brands will be front-and-centre at the Paris 2024 games, deepening the conglomerate’s ties to the world of sport.
After years of fuelling growth at luxury brands, the consumer segment group — which typically opts for entry-level accessories — pulled back sharply on spending in the first quarter of 2023. BoF unpacks what happened and what’s to come.
LVMH, Kering and Prada are among the companies who will seek to reassure the market this week after mixed-bag earnings resulted in a luxury sell-off. That, plus what else to watch for in The Week Ahead.