Satoshi Kuwata’s Setchu Wins the 2023 LVMH Prize

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The former Vogue Ukraine fashion director and LVMH Prize finalist’s upcycled tailoring label Bettter aims to become a platform that helps big brands give deadstock garments new life.
The brand on Monday revealed its 2023 “Blue Book” collection of high jewellery, a series of intricate pieces priced upwards of $75,000 that marks the brand’s first high jewellery collection since bringing on former Cartier designer Nathalie Verdeille as chief artistic officer in 2021, as well as the first collection fully developed under LVMH.
New Guards Group co-founders Davide De Giglio and Andrea Grilli are exiting the company, owner Farfetch announced Thursday.
The LVMH watchmaker has ‘reached milestones in brand transformation,’ said chief executive Frédéric Arnault in an exclusive interview with BoF.
Creative director Giovanna Engelbert has rolled out a colourful, more exuberant aesthetic and enlisted fashion heavy-hitters like Steven Meisel and Pat McGrath as the Austrian crystal-maker seeks to return to profitability by boosting its presence in fine jewellery.