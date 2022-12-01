Supreme Creative Director Tremaine Emory to Guest Design for Dior

The luxury brand will reveal a new capsule collection guest designed with Denim Tears, the label founded by Emory in 2019, during a show at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo on Dec. 3, WWD reported on Thursday.

Dior has embarked on various collaborations in recent years under Kim Jones’ artistic direction, with the likes of California-based label ERL, Chitose Abe’s Sacai, and Brian Donnelly, the American artist and designer known as Kaws.

Learn more:

Supreme Appoints Tremaine Emory Creative Director

The Denim Tears founder is the streetwear juggernaut’s first major creative appointment since it was acquired by VF Corp for $2.1 billion in late 2020. Emory will work closely with Supreme founder James Jebbia, who will continue to oversee all aspects of the business.