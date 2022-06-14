Swarovski Names First External CEO

Swarovski, the Austrian maker of crystal sequins, jewellery, collectibles and precision optical equipment, has hired its first chief executive from outside the company’s founding family.

Alexis Nasard, who was previously helmed the Czech shoe and accessory retailer Bata, will become the Austrian company’s new chief executive from July 4 in “a further step in the transition of Swarovski from a family-managed to a family-owned company,” according to a statement Tuesday.

Last year, several members of the Swarovski family stepped away from day-to-day operations of the company as it struggled to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Nadja Swarovski, who had spearheaded sponsorships of flashy industry events like the British Fashion Awards as well as a programme of partnerships with young designers, exited in April, followed by departures in December of a CEO-CFO duo hired from within the family whose plan of job cuts and store closures proved divisive among shareholders.

Nasar will work alongside Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert, Swarovski’s creative director since 2020, to lead a “brand elevation and business transformation that starts to be visible,” the new chief executive said in a statement, adding “Swarovski fascinates me as a luxury brand, cultural icon, and as a fully integrated business model.”

