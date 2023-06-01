Swiss Watch Exports to US Suffer First Drop In Two Years

Monthly Swiss watch exports to the US declined for the first time in more than two years, signalling a slowdown in demand from the biggest market for pricey timepieces.

Exports to the US fell by 4.9 percent in April, the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry said Thursday. The decline is the first since Jan. 2021 for a market that was the key driver of a record surge in sales during the pandemic.

The US overtook China as the top market for Swiss watches in 2021.

Watchmakers including Patek Philippe, Oris and Zenith recently flagged a softening in demand for their products in interviews with Bloomberg News.

Still, overall Swiss watch exports rose again in April, climbing 6.8 percent by value, and are up about 10.5 percent in the first four months of the year.

Exports to China more than doubled in April as the country re-opened following Covid-related lockdowns in Shanghai and other major cities last year. Sales to Hong Kong rose by almost 16 percent, while exports to the UK, another key market, increased by nearly 10 percent.

While Europe is still holding up, the China rebound is not significant enough to offset the slowdown to more normal trends in the US, analysts at Morgan Stanley, led by Edouard Aubin, said in a report.

“Extrapolating trends over the last three months, the industry could potentially contract year-over-year in May,” the Morgan Stanley analysts said.

Global demand for Swiss luxury timepieces spiked during the pandemic — surging to a record of more than 24 billion francs ($26.4 billion) in 2022 — and has remained relatively strong despite economic headwinds.

Exports by volume of timepieces also rose by 18.8 percent during April, compared to the same time last year, driven by watches priced at less than 200 francs. The continued popularity of Swatch Group AG’s Omega MoonSwatch collaboration pushed exports of watches under 200 francs up by 35 percent in April.

By Andy Hoffman

Learn more:

Swiss Watch CEOs From Patek to Oris See Slowdown After Boom

The heads of some of the biggest Swiss watch brands, from Patek Philippe to Oris, said demand for luxury timepieces is starting to slow from an unprecedented industry boom during the pandemic.