The Row, Vaquera To Show In Paris

Paris Fashion Week organising body FHCM released its provisional calendar Monday for the fall-winter womenswear shows set to run from Feb. 28 to Mar. 8.

New additions to the schedule include shows by The Row and Vaquera, labels that typically show in New York.

Young French labels set to show for the first time include Ester Manas and Germanier, while Zurich-based Vetements (now creative directed by Guram Gvasalia, Vetements founder Demna’s brother and business partner) will stage the first show for the label’s gender-neutral spinoff line VTMNTS.

