The Vampire’s Wife to Shutter Citing Wholesale ‘Upheaval’

Jimmy Iovine and Liberty Ross have taken a majority stake in designer Susie Cave's bewitching dress line, which has found success outside the traditional fashion system. Can one of the music industry’s most legendary talent scouts help scale the business?
The cult fashion label said the UK’s tax and customs authority issued a “winding-up petition,” which would allow courts to shutter the company for failing to settle its outstanding tax obligations.
The luxury retailer’s closure has far-reaching knock-on effects for independent brands. Unpaid bills for inventory have pushed some labels into dire financial straits, while confidence in other stockists like Farfetch-backed Browns has sunk to a nadir.
The French couture house reported revenues up 16 percent in 2023 and plans to increase capital expenditure by as much as 50 percent in 2024.
‘Paris will probably be slow,’ said Cartier CEO Cyril Vigneron.
After a decade of turnaround attempts, the British trenchcoat maker’s efforts to thrive as a top luxury player continue to falter. The brand needs more accessible prices and marketing — and quick.
The designer joins BoF founder and editor-in-chief Imran Amed to discuss the ups and downs of his career in fashion and why his new label Donde Esteban is the most authentic manifestation of his creativity.