Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

The Vampire’s Wife to Shutter Citing Wholesale ‘Upheaval’

Susie Cave’s cult purveyor of gothic glamour is set to cease trading this week amid a turbulent market for small designer brands.
Susie Cave launched The Vampire's Wife in 2016.
Susie Cave launched The Vampire's Wife in 2016. (Dominique Isserman)
By

The Vampire’s Wife is shutting down amid a turbulent market for small designer brands.

“Despite a period of positive growth and sales, the upheaval in the wholesale market has had dramatic implications for the brand. The Vampire’s Wife, therefore, announces that it has sadly made the decision to cease trading with immediate effect,” the London-based label said Tuesday.

Launched in 2016 by former model Susie Cave, wife of rock star Nick Cave, The Vampire’s Wife became a cult purveyor of gothic glamour, attracting a celebrity following that included Kate Moss, Florence Welch and Jodie Comer, as well as backing from Jimmy Iovine and Liberty Ross.

In 2022, the brand appeared to have bounced back from a rocky patch during the pandemic, generating £5.1 million in revenues, up 38 percent year-on-year, and crossing into profitability after making a £2.1 million loss the previous year. But by mid-2023 the brand was again on the brink, with UK authorities calling for its liquidation over outstanding tax debts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The closure follows the implosion of key stockist Matchesfashion, which has been placed in administration by new owner Frasers Group, as well as the continued decline of Net-a-Porter and Farfetch.

The Vampire’s Wife will hold a final sale at the Music Room in London’s Mayfair district this Friday through Sunday.

Further Reading

The Vampire’s Wife Faces Liquidation Petition

The cult fashion label said the UK’s tax and customs authority issued a “winding-up petition,” which would allow courts to shutter the company for failing to settle its outstanding tax obligations.

How Matches’ Collapse Could Impact Independent Fashion

The luxury retailer’s closure has far-reaching knock-on effects for independent brands. Unpaid bills for inventory have pushed some labels into dire financial straits, while confidence in other stockists like Farfetch-backed Browns has sunk to a nadir.

About the author
Robert Williams
Robert Williams

Robert Williams is Luxury Editor at the Business of Fashion. He is based in Paris and drives BoF’s coverage of the dynamic luxury fashion sector.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Is Burberry a Victim of Its Own Strategy?

After a decade of turnaround attempts, the British trenchcoat maker’s efforts to thrive as a top luxury player continue to falter. The brand needs more accessible prices and marketing — and quick.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty Global Forum
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty Global Forum