The Vampire’s Wife to Shutter Citing Wholesale ‘Upheaval’

The Vampire’s Wife is shutting down amid a turbulent market for small designer brands.

“Despite a period of positive growth and sales, the upheaval in the wholesale market has had dramatic implications for the brand. The Vampire’s Wife, therefore, announces that it has sadly made the decision to cease trading with immediate effect,” the London-based label said Tuesday.

Launched in 2016 by former model Susie Cave, wife of rock star Nick Cave, The Vampire’s Wife became a cult purveyor of gothic glamour, attracting a celebrity following that included Kate Moss, Florence Welch and Jodie Comer, as well as backing from Jimmy Iovine and Liberty Ross.

In 2022, the brand appeared to have bounced back from a rocky patch during the pandemic, generating £5.1 million in revenues, up 38 percent year-on-year, and crossing into profitability after making a £2.1 million loss the previous year. But by mid-2023 the brand was again on the brink, with UK authorities calling for its liquidation over outstanding tax debts.

The closure follows the implosion of key stockist Matchesfashion, which has been placed in administration by new owner Frasers Group, as well as the continued decline of Net-a-Porter and Farfetch.

The Vampire’s Wife will hold a final sale at the Music Room in London’s Mayfair district this Friday through Sunday.