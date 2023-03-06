default-output-block.skip-main
Luxury

Tiffany & Co Names Lauren Santo Domingo Artistic Director of Tiffany Home

Lauren Santo Domingo
Tiffany & Co has tapped Moda Operandi co-founder Lauren Santo Domingo to revamp its homewares division. (Tiffany)
By

The LVMH-owned New York jewellery house has tapped Lauren Santo Domingo, co-founder and chief brand officer of Moda Operandi, to revamp its homewares division, naming her the jewellery house’s first artistic director for home.

Santo Domingo’s debut collection will be released in April, timed to coincide with the reopening of the jewellery house’s newly renovated Fifth Avenue flagship in New York, the company said. Select pieces from the collection will also be sold on Moda Operandi.

Learn more:

Decoding the New Tiffany

This week, a Tiffany campaign featuring Beyoncé, Jay-Z, a Basquiat painting and a 128.54-carat diamond offered a window into how LVMH is bringing its playbook to its largest-ever acquisition and the advantages and challenges of marketing brands rooted in the 19th century in today’s world.

LVMH is part of a group of investors who, together, hold a minority interest in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholder’s documentation guaranteeing BoF’s complete editorial independence.

