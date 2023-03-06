Tiffany & Co Names Lauren Santo Domingo Artistic Director of Tiffany Home

The Business of Fashion
It comes ahead of a retail push by the brand, which will include a new location on London’s prestigious Bond Street and a revamp of its Paris flagship.
Creative director Demna is attempting to establish a new direction for the Kering-owned brand in the wake of scandal. The promise of a major reset has helped the house reassert its status as a hot ticket at Paris Fashion Week.
Ibrahim Kamara’s official debut as art and image director for the brand is a far-reaching personal odyssey.
The French brand, founded and run by Jean Touitou since 1987, is looking to the LVMH-backed private equity firm to help it scale internationally.