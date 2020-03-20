default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Tiffany & Co. Warns of Results Hit on Coronavirus Fears

The luxury jeweller said it had lost about half of its operating days in mainland China since the coronavirus outbreak.
Tiffany & Co. store sign | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

NEW YORK, United States — Luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co. on Friday pointed to a significant hit to results this year as it temporarily closed stores around the world, and said it had lost about half of its operating days in mainland China since the coronavirus outbreak.

Tiffany earlier this week said it would temporarily close several stores, including its Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York, and reduce working hours at other outlets, to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The company, which is being bought by French luxury goods giant LVMH, warned that the outbreak has had a significant effect on its performance so far this year.

However, the first quarterly sales rise in a year in Asia-Pacific helped the company beat analysts' estimates for same-store sales for its fourth-quarter ended January 31, just before the rapid spread of the virus stalled economic activity around the world.

Same-store sales, excluding the effects of currency exchange rates, rose 3 percent in the quarter, topping the average analyst estimate of a 2.01 percent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It also beat estimates for profit.

Excluding items, Tiffany earned $1.80 per share, beating Wall Street expectations of $1.77.

The company did not provide a forecast for its current fiscal year, citing the pending $16.2 billion acquisition by LVMH.

By Praveen Paramasivam; editor: Sriraj Kalluvila.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Kering Lags Luxury Peers

Quarterly sales fell by 13 percent, with weakness at Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, as well as work-in-progress Gucci, as the group struggles to cope with slowing luxury demand.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023