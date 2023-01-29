Tiffany Executives Tease Nike Collaboration on Instagram

A co-branded sneaker is apparently in the works.

Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany’s executive vice president of product and communications, and Ruba Abu-Nimah, the brand’s creative director, both posted the same teaser image to their personal accounts Sunday showing a sneaker box in Tiffany’s signature robin’s-egg blue emblazoned with Nike’s swoosh logo. “A legendary pair,” it read.

A collaboration between Nike and Tiffany had been rumoured for weeks, with images circulating online of a Nike Air Force 1 in black nubuck bearing a Tiffany-blue swoosh.

The American jeweller has shaken up its marketing since LVMH acquired the company in 2019 and later installed the young Arnault, who previously showed an inclination toward collaborations as Rimowa’s chief executive. Tiffany has since joined forces with Supreme, launched a custom jewellery programme for holders of CryptoPunks NFTs and enlisted Beyoncé and Jay-Z for an ad campaign.

The strategy has contributed to the strong momentum at the brand. LVMH called 2022 a “record year” for Tiffany in its recent trading update, driven by its “increasing desirability.”

Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who, together, hold a minority interest in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholder’s documentation guaranteeing BoF’s complete editorial independence.

