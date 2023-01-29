default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Tiffany Executives Tease Nike Collaboration on Instagram

The company name, Tiffany & Co., stands out against a background in the company's signature shade of blue.
Tiffany. (Shutterstock)
By

A co-branded sneaker is apparently in the works.

Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany’s executive vice president of product and communications, and Ruba Abu-Nimah, the brand’s creative director, both posted the same teaser image to their personal accounts Sunday showing a sneaker box in Tiffany’s signature robin’s-egg blue emblazoned with Nike’s swoosh logo. “A legendary pair,” it read.

A collaboration between Nike and Tiffany had been rumoured for weeks, with images circulating online of a Nike Air Force 1 in black nubuck bearing a Tiffany-blue swoosh.

The American jeweller has shaken up its marketing since LVMH acquired the company in 2019 and later installed the young Arnault, who previously showed an inclination toward collaborations as Rimowa’s chief executive. Tiffany has since joined forces with Supreme, launched a custom jewellery programme for holders of CryptoPunks NFTs and enlisted Beyoncé and Jay-Z for an ad campaign.

The strategy has contributed to the strong momentum at the brand. LVMH called 2022 a “record year” for Tiffany in its recent trading update, driven by its “increasing desirability.”

Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who, together, hold a minority interest in The Business of Fashion. All investors have signed shareholder’s documentation guaranteeing BoF’s complete editorial independence.

Learn more:

LVMH’s Tiffany Is on the Right Track

A swift management overhaul, ‘shock and awe’ marketing and new products have contributed to strong momentum since the group acquired the jeweller in January, writes Luca Solca.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

Luxury’s First €20 Billion Brand

This week LVMH will report results, and executives may offer clues about its megabrands’ next steps under new leadership. That plus what else to watch for this week.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
How to Build a Profitable DTC Brand
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
How to Build a Profitable DTC Brand