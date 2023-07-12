Tod’s Creative Director Walter Chiapponi to Step Down

The Business of Fashion
The brand said its debt settlement is being financed by existing investors.
Omega’s sales have recovered and surpassed pre-Covid levels, CEO Raynald Aeschlimann said. But aggressive price hikes, step-and-repeat marketing and an authenticity scandal could challenge the Swatch-owned brand’s ascent.
Luca Solca examines Prada Group CEO Andrea Guerra’s push to double retail space productivity at its flagship brand.
The Italian tennis player carried a Gucci duffel bag onto the court at Wimbledon, marking a changing of the fashion guard in the tradition-bound tennis world.