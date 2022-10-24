Top Louis Vuitton Executive Gets Key Role Helping Shape Brand

A top Louis Vuitton executive has seen his remit expand, people familiar with the matter said, giving him a key role in shaping the public image of the biggest brand in luxury empire LVMH.

Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou has added oversight of communications and events to his existing role of executive vice president of strategic missions at Louis Vuitton. Stefano Cantino, senior vice president communication and events at Louis Vuitton, has started reporting to Angeloglou, people familiar with the matter said.

Overseeing communications and events is crucial for one of the world’s best known fashion labels, which has more than 50 million followers across its Instagram and TikTok accounts and whose shows in Paris draw celebrities and fans alike.

Angeloglou joined Louis Vuitton in 2019 as director for fashion and leather goods as well as strategic missions according to his LinkedIn profile. He currently also oversees Louis Vuitton menswear, visual merchandising, window display as well as sustainability matters.

The executive previously spent more than two decades at L’Oréal SA where his final role was global brand president at L’Oréal Paris. He graduated from business school HEC Paris in 1996.

Michael Burke has run Louis Vuitton for the past 10 years, according to his biography page on the LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE website. The powerful executive is also chairman of Tiffany & Co. which LVMH bought almost two years ago.

Angeloglou’s expanded role could help bolster his chances to one day succeed Burke.

LVMH founder Bernard Arnault’s daughter Delphine also works at Louis Vuitton where she oversees products. Both Burke and Delphine Arnault are on the executive committee of LVMH.

Although LVMH doesn’t break down numbers by brands, HSBC estimated in its April report that the label probably generated €17.1 billion ($16.8 billion) in sales in 2021 with earnings before interest and tax of €9.1 billion, which is more than half of the LVMH’s total.

Angeloglou and a representative for Louis Vuitton didn’t immediately reply when asked to comment. LVMH declined to comment.

