default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Luxury

Valentino Announces Executive Appointments

Valentino's haute couture show at the Château de Chantilly.
Valentino's haute couture show at the Château de Chantilly. (Indigital )
By

Valentino on Monday announced a reconfiguration of its C-suite as the luxury brand looks to reposition its brand, grow its e-commerce business and expand its presence globally.

Valentino’s chief brand officer Alessio Vannetti is leaving the company after more than three years in his role. Vanetti’s responsibilities will be folded into a new title of chief e-commerce and omnichannel officer, which Andrea Cappi, former chief digital officer at Max Mara, will step into in early September. The recently created position includes overseeing growth on Valentino’s e-commerce site and other online marketplaces and e-concessions that sell its goods.

Laurent Bergamo will take on the role of chief commercial officer, focusing on all countries that Valentino operates in and Eastern countries. Bergamo previously oversaw commercial operations in Europe, the Americas and Brazil.

The brand also promoted Yigit Turhan, its current director of brand strategy, to chief marketing officer, effective July 25, whose new duties will include leading the company through a “resignification process”.

All posts will report to Jacopo Venturini, who has served as Valentino’s chief executive since 2020.

Learn more:

Can a New Chief Bring Commercial Magic Back to Valentino?

Star merchandiser Jacopo Venturini, who most recently played a pivotal role in the blockbuster success of Gucci, starts in the new role on June 1.

In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Luxury
How rapid change is reshaping the tradition-soaked luxury sector in Europe and beyond.

LVMH Inks Blockbuster Olympics Deal

The Louis Vuitton owner and its brands will be front-and-centre at the Paris 2024 games, deepening the conglomerate’s ties to the world of sport.

Where Did Luxury’s Aspirational Shoppers Go?

After years of fueling growth at luxury brands, the group — which typically opts for entry-level accessories — pulled back sharply on spending in the first half of 2023. BoF unpacks what happened and what’s to come.

Is This Luxury’s New Normal?

LVMH, Kering and Prada are among the companies who will seek to reassure the market this week after mixed-bag earnings resulted in a luxury sell-off. That, plus what else to watch for in The Week Ahead.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Recruit top-tier talent easily with single job postings