Valentino Announces Executive Appointments

Valentino on Monday announced a reconfiguration of its C-suite as the luxury brand looks to reposition its brand, grow its e-commerce business and expand its presence globally.

Valentino’s chief brand officer Alessio Vannetti is leaving the company after more than three years in his role. Vanetti’s responsibilities will be folded into a new title of chief e-commerce and omnichannel officer, which Andrea Cappi, former chief digital officer at Max Mara, will step into in early September. The recently created position includes overseeing growth on Valentino’s e-commerce site and other online marketplaces and e-concessions that sell its goods.

Laurent Bergamo will take on the role of chief commercial officer, focusing on all countries that Valentino operates in and Eastern countries. Bergamo previously oversaw commercial operations in Europe, the Americas and Brazil.

The brand also promoted Yigit Turhan, its current director of brand strategy, to chief marketing officer, effective July 25, whose new duties will include leading the company through a “resignification process”.

All posts will report to Jacopo Venturini, who has served as Valentino’s chief executive since 2020.

