Zegna Signs Partnership With Spanish Football Club Real Madrid

The Italian luxury menswear brand announced the tie-up, set to launch during the current 2022-2023 season, in a press release Wednesday.

The partnership with Real Madrid, which boasts the most successful clubs in the history of European football and basketball, will see both team’s players wear the “travelwear” wardrobe designed by Zegna “whenever the occasion calls for it,” according to the brand.

The deal will provide Zegna with valuable product placement opportunities, taking advantage of the Spanish football club’s global audience. Real Madrid’s men’s football team has over 125 million followers on its main Instagram page, and boats global superstars such as French striker Karim Benzema, and Brazilian international forward Vinicius Jr.

The news comes amidst a flurry of activity between luxury fashion brands and football clubs. Earlier this month, Italian label Loro Piana became the official outfitter of Juventus, a historic Italian football club, signing the first-ever dedicated formalwear partnership for a professional women’s team in Europe.

Meanwhile, in June, luxury house Fendi inked a two-year partnership with another Italian football club, AS Roma, to design travel and casual attire for its players, while fellow Italian football team AC Milan reportedly tapped Off-White to become the club’s official style partner, according to reports in Italy last week.

