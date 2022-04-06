Alexander Wang to Host First Runway Show Since May 2019

The brand announced the event, scheduled for Apr. 19 in Los Angeles, on its Instagram page on Wednesday. According to the post, the show will be “a multi-layered event and runway show celebrating Asian American culture, food and music.”

Since 2018, Wang has shown new collections outside of the New York Fashion Week schedule. His most recent show was held in May 2019. The designer, previously a fixture of both the American fashion scene and New York nightlife, largely receded from public view in 2020 after allegations surfaced accusing Wang of sexual misconduct. In March 2021, Wang released a statement pledging to “do better” after at least 10 accusers retained the counsel of attorney Lisa Bloom. No one filed charges against Wang, and Bloom posted a statement on Twitter noting, “My clients had the opportunity to speak their truth to him and expressed their pain and hurt. We acknowledge Mr Wang’s apology and we are moving forward. We have no further comment on this matter.”

Now, after more than a year, Wang has slowly reemerged, his label beginning to reappear on the backs of global celebrities and on red carpets.

