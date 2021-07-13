Kate Moss Is the New Face of Kim Kardashian West’s Skims

The direct-to-consumer underwear brand’s latest campaign — shot by photographer Donna Trope — includes short videos starring the legendary supermodel in pieces from the Skims Fits Everybody and Skims Cotton collections. The advertisements, which Skims anticipates will bring its offering to new audiences according to a statement by the brand, are set to debut on streaming platforms and linear TV beginning Thursday. Skims posted images from the campaign on its Instagram page earlier today.

“What Kim is doing with the brand is so fresh and modern, making underwear women actually want and that fits perfectly,” said Moss, who Kardashian West described as “the fashion icon, defining whole generations of culture and style,” in a statement.

Skims, co-founded in 2019 by Kardashian West and Jens Grede, has made headlines recently for its $1.6 billion valuation in April, and its partnership with the US Olympics Team announced in June.

Further Reading:

What Kim Kardashian’s Olympics Coup Says About American Fashion

The mega-influencer’s digital-first shapewear brand Skims has succeeded, not only in selling millions of units, but in quickly earning the sort of cultural credibility once reserved for the likes of Ralph Lauren.



