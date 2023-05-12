Condé Nast names Nick Hotchkin as chief financial officer.

The media company appointed Nick Hotchkin as chief financial officer. He succeeds Jackie Marks, who joined the company in March 2021, in the role.

Hotchkin spent 10 years at WW International (previously WeightWatchers) in different capacities, most recently serving as COO. Before joining WW International, he held roles at Staples and General Motors. He will report to Condé Nast CEO Roger Lynch and start on May 15.

Learn more:

Condé Nast Employees Seek Union as Media-Organising Efforts Grow

More employees at magazine giant Condé Nast are seeking to unionise, part of a growing wave of organising efforts across the publishing industry.