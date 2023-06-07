default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Media

Grace Wales Bonner Wins BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund

Grace Wales Bonner wins BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund
Grace Wales Bonner wins BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund (Getty Images)
By
  • Yola Mzizi

London-based designer Grace Wales Bonner has won this year’s British Fashion Council/GQ Designer Fashion Fund, the BFC said Wednesday.

The founder of luxury menswear label Wales Bonner will receive a cash prize of £100,000 ($ 124, 600), as well as access to a 12-month business mentoring programme and pro-bono legal services.

Central Saint Martins graduate Wales Bonner’s designs have won accolades for their blend of sportswear and sharp tailoring, fused with the designer’s British and Jamaican heritage.

“[Wales Bonner] is rearchitecting the very notion of what a luxury fashion house is – and who luxury is for,” said Adam Baidawi, deputy global editorial director at GQ, in a statement.  “She is the total embodiment of modern creativity: ambitious, collaborative and global.”

The designer’s work has been recognised by Maria Grazia Chiuri, who tapped Wales Bonner to re-envision Dior’s New Look in 2020, and Adidas, which has collaborated with the designer on numerous occasions. Previously, Wales Bonner was awarded the LVMH Young Designer Prize in 2016 and the CFDA International Men’s Designer of the Year in 2021.

Luxury knitwear brand AGR, London-based ready-to-wear label Bianca Saunders, fine jewellery brand Bleue Burnham and athleisure-leaning streetwear label Paria Farzaneh were shortlisted for the award and will also have the opportunity to participate in the BFC’s mentoring programme.

The judging panel for the BFC/GQ Fashion Fund included BFC CEO Caroline Rush, Matches Fashion menswear buying head Damien Paul, TV personality and designer Tan France and GQ senior style editor Murray Clark.

The BFC/GQ Fashion Fund was founded in 2013 to celebrate and mentor designers and their businesses. The competition has evolved into a pipeline into the fashion industry for young creatives. Previous winners include Craig Green, Ahluwalia and Nicholas Daley.

Learn more:

Nicholas Daley Wins the BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund 2022

The London-based menswear designer was awarded £150,000 ($188,000) to invest in business development for his namesake brand.


In This Article
Topics
People
Organisations
Tags

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Media
How fashion media is adapting its approach to content, platforms and business models.

How to Optimise Organic Social Media Strategies

Dash Hudson chief marketing officer Kate Kenner Archibald joined BoF’s Alice Gividen to discuss the channels that matter, key strategic approaches and the metrics to measure for fashion and beauty SMEs today.

Richard Avedon: Simply the Best

The centenary of the photographer’s birth has sparked gallery shows in New York and London that celebrate him as the definitive iconographer of our time.

Campbell Addy’s Introspective Eye

Leaning into his experience as a queer Black man from South London, the photographer has become one of the most powerful imagemakers of his generation.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Discover the Key Themes That Will Define the Global Beauty Industry
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Discover the Key Themes That Will Define the Global Beauty Industry