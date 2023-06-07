Grace Wales Bonner wins BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Dash Hudson chief marketing officer Kate Kenner Archibald joined BoF’s Alice Gividen to discuss the channels that matter, key strategic approaches and the metrics to measure for fashion and beauty SMEs today.
Enninful will transition to a new global advisory role, while ‘having the freedom to take on broader creative projects,’ he said in a memo to staff.
The centenary of the photographer’s birth has sparked gallery shows in New York and London that celebrate him as the definitive iconographer of our time.
Leaning into his experience as a queer Black man from South London, the photographer has become one of the most powerful imagemakers of his generation.