Hearst Magazines Names Adwoa Dadzie Chief People Officer

Adwoa Dadzie, the new chief people officer at Hearst Magazines
By

The publisher behind titles including Harper’s Bazaar and Elle on Thursday announced the appointment of Dadzie, who will oversee the human resources, people operations and talent acquisition teams.

“Adwoa is an accomplished HR leader who brings extensive experience in full-cycle HR functions to her new role,” said Hearst Magazines President Debi Chirichella, who was the one to announce the news. “Her expertise in employee engagement, talent acquisition, diversity and inclusion and wellness will further strengthen our workplace environment.”

Dadzie joins Hearst from SoulCycle, where she served as the vice president, head of people experience. Previously, she held human resources roles at Comcast and PepsiCo.

