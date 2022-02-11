Hypebeast to Launch in Brazil

The media and lifestyle brand announced the launch of its Brazilian social media channel Hypebeast Brasil, a move that will expand its international presence beyond Asia, the Middle East and English-speaking markets.

This latest content platform, which will debut on Instagram Feb. 12, is part of the company’s broader global expansion plans and marks the first time the brand has launched a channel dedicated specifically to a Latin American audience. Currently the Hypebeast website offers navigation and content in the Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Indonesian languages. An Arabic language Instagram account called Hypebeast Arabia was launched last year.

The platform, which focusses on global topics such as sneaker culture, art, fashion, sports, gaming and tech, plans to release exclusive content aimed at its Brazilian followers, including interviews with local artists and designers, city guides and cultural events. Relevant editorial content that lives on the @hypebeast account will be translated into Portuguese.

Marcus Vinicius, Hypebeast Brasil’s social media manager, said this was “an immense opportunity to educate and share knowledge on the culture of streetwear and lifestyle to a new audience,” and added that 200,000 Brazilians are already part of Hypebeast’s global streetwear community.

According to Pedro Prado, the owner of G DLP Store (also known as Guadalupe Store and one of Brazil’s major streetwear retailers), the arrival of Hypebeast to Brazil is a sign of the market’s recent evolution and the broader expectation that streetwear and sneaker culture still have a lot of room for growth in the country.

“For Guadalupe, it is extremely important to connect with a specialised vehicle entering the country,” he added.

