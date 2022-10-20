default-output-block.skip-main
Pilar Guzmán Named Editorial Director of Oprah Daily

Guzmán has been named to the post of editorial director at Oprah Daily, Hearst’s Oprah Winfrey-fronted media property. In the newly-created role, Guzmán will oversee content and strategy across Oprah Daily’s website, as well as its social, video and print platforms.

Previously, Guzmán served as the editor-in-chief of the US edition of Condé Nast Traveler from 2013 to 2019 and held the same role at Martha Stewart Living. She was also the founding editor of Cookie magazine.

Hearst launched Oprah Daily, a new, digital-focussed iteration of its previous publication, O, the Oprah Magazine, in March 2021. The magazine shuttered its print edition in early 2020, 20 years after it first launched in 2000.

Guzmán will start in the position on Oct. 31.

