Ras Baun Bartram Succeeds Marc Goehring as 032c’s Fashion Director

The Danish stylist, who most recently worked with Ye, (formerly known as Kanye West) on his apocalyptic “Heaven and Hell” music video, will join the Berlin-based media and fashion company, effective immediately.
“Ras is the kind of incredible creative force that you rarely encounter,” Joerg Koch, 032c founder and editor-in-chief, said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more excited to begin this new era with him on the masthead.”
Bartram’s first magazine edition will be 032c’s forty-first, launching in early May. He will style the brand’s June ready-to-wear show in Paris.
Goehring departs after four years leading 032c.
