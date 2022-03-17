Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda Named Met Gala Co-Chairs

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced the selection of the co-chairs for this year’s annual Costume Institute Benefit on Thursday. King, Lively, Reynolds and Miranda, will join honorary co-chairs CFDA president Tom Ford, Instagram head Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

The event’s dress code this year will be “Gilded Glamour,” a representative for the Met confirms.

This year’s Costume Institute exhibit will pick up where September’s “In America: A Lexicon of American Fashion” left off. The second instalment, titled “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” will see the event return to its typical first Monday in May slot on May 2. The displays will focus on designers and dressmakers from the 19th to mid-late 20th century.

As part of the exhibit, which will open to the public on May 7, eight film directors, including Tom Ford, Martin Scorsese and Sofia Coppola, will create short fictional videos for each room, and “case studies” with a look into key moments in the development of fashion during the era will be incorporated into the American Wing galleries. Both “In America” exhibits will close on Sept. 5, 2022.

