Brooklyn Museum Honours Virgil Abloh with Exhibition

Following the Chicago MCA’s show, Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech” will debut July 1, showcasing a range of the artist and designer’s work across art, design and fashion. Organised by curators Michael Darling and Antwaun Sargent, it will be the first survey exhibition of Abloh’s work since his passing in November of last year.

Learn more:

Virgil Abloh: Building on a Legacy

Like Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen and Gianni Versace before him, the late Virgil Abloh leaves a powerful legacy. What does this mean for Off-White and Louis Vuitton?