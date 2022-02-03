default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
News & Analysis

Brooklyn Museum Honours Virgil Abloh with Exhibition

Virgil Abloh honoured at Fashion Awards and Louis Vuitton's runway show.
Virgil Abloh honoured at Fashion Awards and Louis Vuitton's runway show. (Getty Images)
By

Following the Chicago MCA’s show, Virgil Abloh: “Figures of Speech” will debut July 1, showcasing a range of the artist and designer’s work across art, design and fashion. Organised by curators Michael Darling and Antwaun Sargent, it will be the first survey exhibition of Abloh’s work since his passing in November of last year.

Learn more:

Virgil Abloh: Building on a Legacy

Like Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen and Gianni Versace before him, the late Virgil Abloh leaves a powerful legacy. What does this mean for Off-White and Louis Vuitton?

In This Article
Topics

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
10 Themes That Will Define the Fashion Agenda in 2022