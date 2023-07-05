Coco Lee, Chanel’s First Chinese Ambassador, Dies at 48

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The Zalando-owned streetwear and youth culture media platform announced the layoffs of 24 employees last week, citing unfavourable economic conditions and the need for cost-cutting measures, sources said.
Chanel’s Global CEO Leena Nair, Bottega Veneta creative director Matthieu Blazy, and Fast Retailing’s John Jay will share their insights at BoF’s annual gathering for big thinkers.
Over the last three decades, a combination of local and global forces have twice reshaped the Australian fashion industry, creating pressures that make it harder for independent designers to thrive.
From the day-of dress code to British brands hopping on board, BoF breaks down all the sartorial details of the historic day