Christopher John Rogers and Bode Among Honorees at 2021 CFDA Awards

The American fashion industry gathered with celebrities and executives on Wednesday night, for the first time since the pandemic began, to celebrate a more intimate version of the annual CFDA Awards, hosted by Emily Blunt.

Some of the youngest honorees took the top awards, with Emily Bode Aujla winning for menswear designer of the year and Christopher John Rogers winning for womenswear designer of the year.

Other winners included Theopililo’s Edvin Thompson for emerging designer of the year, and Telfar Clemens in the accessories category. The international designers Demna Gvasalia and Grace Wales Bonner won in their respective categories.

Other honorees included longtime CFDA member Yeohlee Teng, who received the board of directors’ tribute, as well as Sarah Ziff, founder of the advocacy group the Model Alliance.

See the full list of winners below:

American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Christopher John Rogers

American Menswear Designer of the Year: Emily Bode Aujla of Bode.

American Accessories Designer of the Year: Telfar Clemens of Telfar

American Emerging Designer of the Year: Edvin Thompson of Theophilio

International Women’s Designer of the Year: Demna Gvasalia of Balenciaga

International Men’s Designer of the Year: Grace Wales Bonner of Wales Bonner

Fashion Icon: Zendaya

Face of the Year: Anya Taylor-Joy

The Positive Social Influence Award: Sara Ziff and The Model Alliance

The Environmental Sustainability Award: Patagonia

The Media Award in honour of Eugenia Sheppard: Nina Garcia

The Board of Directors’ Tribute: Yeohlee Teng

The Founder’s Award in honour of Eleanor Lambert: Aurora James for the 15 Percent Pledge

The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Dapper Dan