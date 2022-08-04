default-output-block.skip-main
Coach-owner Tapestry’s CFO Expands Role As COO Retires

coach, tom glaser, tapestry
Coach-owner Tapestry announced COO Tom Glaser's retirement Thursday. (Getty Images)
By

Scott Roe is taking on oversight of the American fashion giant’s operations ahead of chief operating officer Tom Glaser’s retirement in October, the company said Thursday.

Though Roe will assume his additional responsibilities immediately, Glaser will remain at the company for the next few months to facilitate a transition, Tapestry said.

Glaser joined Tapestry in May 2019 from VF Corporation, where he was responsible for the oversight of global manufacturing, sourcing and operations.

