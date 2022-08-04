Coach-owner Tapestry’s CFO Expands Role As COO Retires

Scott Roe is taking on oversight of the American fashion giant’s operations ahead of chief operating officer Tom Glaser’s retirement in October, the company said Thursday.

Though Roe will assume his additional responsibilities immediately, Glaser will remain at the company for the next few months to facilitate a transition, Tapestry said.

Glaser joined Tapestry in May 2019 from VF Corporation, where he was responsible for the oversight of global manufacturing, sourcing and operations.

