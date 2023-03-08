Craig Green Awarded MBE for Services to Fashion

The influential British menswear designer received the honour from The Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Green’s prior accolades include British Menswear Designer at the Fashion Awards 2016, 2017 and 2018, the BFC/GQ Designer Menswear Fund prize 2016 and Emerging Menswear Designer at the British Fashion Awards 2014.

The Central St Martins and Fashion East alumnus presented his eponymous brand’s most recent collection for Spring/Summer 2023 in Paris last June.

Learn more:

Explainer — Why the Menswear Market Is on Fire

From the rise of work from home to the decline of streetwear, BoF unpacks what’s driving the “unprecedented” boom in the men’s market.