default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
News & Analysis

Craig Green Awarded MBE for Services to Fashion

Green’s prior accolades include British Menswear Designer at the Fashion Awards 2016 and 2017 and the BFC/GQ Designer Menswear Fund prize 2016.
Green’s prior accolades include British Menswear Designer at the Fashion Awards 2016 and 2017 and the BFC/GQ Designer Menswear Fund prize 2016. (Jack Davison)
By

The influential British menswear designer received the honour from The Princess Royal at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Green’s prior accolades include British Menswear Designer at the Fashion Awards 2016, 2017 and 2018, the BFC/GQ Designer Menswear Fund prize 2016 and Emerging Menswear Designer at the British Fashion Awards 2014.

The Central St Martins and Fashion East alumnus presented his eponymous brand’s most recent collection for Spring/Summer 2023 in Paris last June.

Learn more:

Explainer — Why the Menswear Market Is on Fire

From the rise of work from home to the decline of streetwear, BoF unpacks what’s driving the “unprecedented” boom in the men’s market.

About the author
Daniel-Yaw Miller
Daniel-Yaw Miller

Daniel-Yaw Miller is Senior Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. He is based in London and covers menswear, streetwear and sport.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from News & Analysis
Fashion News, Analysis and Business Intelligence from the leading digital authority on the global fashion industry.
view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Introducing The BoF Brand Magic Index