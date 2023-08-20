Clamour Grows for Nike to Sell Replica Mary Earps Shirt After World Cup Final

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Companies like Nike and Adidas see big growth opportunities in women’s football. But while the game is often marketed with an inspirational wrapper of female empowerment, its growing prominence has also drawn attention to the persistent exploitation of largely women workers in the apparel and footwear supply chain.
Adidas and Nike and retailers like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Fanatics have made significant investments in merchandise. Total sponsorship value grew to at least $349 million, from $342 million in 2019, according to GlobalData, with many brands aligning themselves with themes of women’s empowerment.
Members of the industry index including Pierpaolo Piccioli and Francesca Bellettini connected over cocktails and canapes in Paris, celebrating new entrants including Pharrell Williams, Karol G and Sabato De Sarno.
Pharrell Williams, Ashley Graham, Karol G and Naomi Campbell were among those who celebrated new entrants and longstanding members of The BoF 500 community during Paris Fashion Week.
In addition to major fashion hubs like the US, UK, France and China, our latest additions to the BoF 500 come from emerging markets from Nigeria to Thailand.
Explore the latest additions to The Business of Fashion’s definitive index of the people shaping the global fashion industry of today and tomorrow.